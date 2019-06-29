Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Headed to IL with finger injury
Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after injuring the middle finger on his right hand diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt during Friday's game against the Padres, ESPN reports.
Based on the timing, this will sideline him through the All-Star break at the very least. Manager Mike Schildt declined to say whether Ozuna had a broken finger, but he also did not deny that possibility. He had X-rays on Friday and will be further evaluated Saturday, but it is serious enough that he is already ticketed for the IL. Tyler O'Neill could be promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move, or the Cardinals could opt to just add another pitcher to carry them to the All-Star break.
