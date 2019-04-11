Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Heads to bench
Ozuna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Ozuna's absence for the series finale is essentially a rest day, even though he continues to play at less than 100 percent health as he works back from offseason shoulder surgery. The shoulder has proven more bothersome for Ozuna while throwing from the outfield, with the 28-year-old struggling to relay balls to the infield with his usual accuracy and velocity. Fortunately for fantasy managers, Ozuna's struggles haven't extended to the offensive end, as he enters Thursday's game with a .262 average to go with three home runs and two steals in 11 contests.
