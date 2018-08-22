Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits DL with shoulder injury
Ozuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation prior to Wednesday's game.
Ozuna has been battling shoulder soreness for a majority of this season, though it hasn't impacted him much at the plate lately, as he's hitting .321 with an .862 OPS since the start of the month. He will receive a little time off to recover and will be eligible to return Sept. 1 against the Reds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Blasts homer No. 16•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps up hot hitting in win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Contributes two-run single•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks 14th long ball•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Run-scoring double in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...