Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits DL with shoulder injury

Ozuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation prior to Wednesday's game.

Ozuna has been battling shoulder soreness for a majority of this season, though it hasn't impacted him much at the plate lately, as he's hitting .321 with an .862 OPS since the start of the month. He will receive a little time off to recover and will be eligible to return Sept. 1 against the Reds.