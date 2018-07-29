Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits grand slam
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's game against the Cubs.
He tagged Jose Quintana for the grand slam in the first inning, but was unable to score or drive anyone in via his other two hits. Ozuna hit just .176 in his first 85 at-bats of the month, but now has five hits over his last two games.
