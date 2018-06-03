Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits grand slam
Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Sunday against the Pirates.
Ozuna came to the plate with the bases full in the first inning and deposited a hanging offspeed pitch into the left field seats. It was his fifth home run of the season and second in as many games. He has now recorded hits in seven of his past eight games and has gone 11-for-28 in that span.
