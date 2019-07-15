Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits plateau in recovery

Ozuna (fingers) is still dealing with swelling in his right hand after originally experiencing multiple finger fractures June 28, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The news had been better for Ozuna earlier in the week, as he appeared to be making steady progress in his recovery. However, the veteran outfielder has apparently hit a bit of a sticking point with his swelling, which is preventing him from testing his grip strength. Given that Ozuna will need to show he's capable of handling a bat without any encumbrance whatsoever before activation, his return timeline seems firmly up in the air at the moment, and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ozuna himself estimates he's at least "two to three weeks away."