Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits second home run of season
Ozuna went 1-for-6 with a solo home run against the Reds on Thursday.
Ozuna extended his hitting-streak to 11 games with his solo home run Thursday. Though he has largely failed to hit for power in that span -- he has only three extra-base hits during the 11 game stretch -- he has still provided counting stats, highlighted by seven RBI and four runs scored. As the weather heats up, his power should come back more consistently, but in the mean time, there is little to complain about based on his early season production.
