Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits third homer of season
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory over the Padres on Friday.
It had been a disappointing start at the plate so far for Ozuna coming off his career-high 37-homer campaign of last season, as this long ball was just his third in 142 at-bats. He's still sporting an underwhelming .261/.293/.359 slash line but hopefully this strong offensive showing is a sign he's in store for a hot streak that will see him start to push his .652 OPS back toward last season's fantastic mark of .924.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Multi-hit effort in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Drives in two Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates a pair Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Absent from lineup Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.