Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in the Cardinals' 9-5 victory over the Padres on Friday.

It had been a disappointing start at the plate so far for Ozuna coming off his career-high 37-homer campaign of last season, as this long ball was just his third in 142 at-bats. He's still sporting an underwhelming .261/.293/.359 slash line but hopefully this strong offensive showing is a sign he's in store for a hot streak that will see him start to push his .652 OPS back toward last season's fantastic mark of .924.