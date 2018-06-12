Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Homer barrage continues Monday
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Padres on Monday.
With his fourth homer of June on Monday, Ozuna now has more than half of his round trippers on the season this month. The long ball was bound to come for the slugging outfielder, whose hard contact rate was often at a career-high figure throughout the first two months-plus of the season. Factoring in Monday's production, Ozuna now has five multi-hit outings in June, a tally that's helped lead to a .395 average and a 22-point boost in his season average overall.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects 30th RBI•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Power stroke finally arrives•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-hit day against old squad•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits grand slam•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes home run Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Pair of hits in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...