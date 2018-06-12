Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Homer barrage continues Monday

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Padres on Monday.

With his fourth homer of June on Monday, Ozuna now has more than half of his round trippers on the season this month. The long ball was bound to come for the slugging outfielder, whose hard contact rate was often at a career-high figure throughout the first two months-plus of the season. Factoring in Monday's production, Ozuna now has five multi-hit outings in June, a tally that's helped lead to a .395 average and a 22-point boost in his season average overall.