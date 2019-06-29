Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Injures two fingers

Ozuna suffered injuries to his third and fourth fingers on his right hand Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team plans to evaluate him again Saturday to determine the extent and severity of the injuries. He was was picked off first base in the third inning and must have suffered the injuries diving back to the base. Munoz went 0-for-2 (reaching on a fielder's choice) before exiting. Jose Martinez, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler would likely see more consistent playing time if Ozuna ends up missing time.