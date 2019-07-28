Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Joining Triple-A for rehab
Ozuna (fingers) is expected to join Triple-A Memphis for a rehab assignment Monday, assuming he gains clearance from the doctor, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ozuna progressed to taking live batting practice on the field Friday, and as long as he gets the green light from the team doctor Monday, he'll be ready to go out on a minor-league assignment. Per Goold, Ozuna will play the field immediately in the minors.
