Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps knocking cover off ball
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.
Ozuna did his best to try to bring the Cardinals back over his last two at-bats, singling home Matt Carpeter to knot the game at 6-6 in the sixth and then launching a 419-foot solo blast to left in the ninth. Ozuna has gone 8-for-17 with two doubles, an impressive four homers and eight RBI in his last four contests. The power surge has progressively put concerns about his surgically repaired shoulder to rest from an offensive perspective, although Ozuna is still diligently working to get his velocity and accuracy on throws back up to par.
