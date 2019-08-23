Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Laces 23rd homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Ozuna erased an early 2-0 deficit with a 406-foot shot to left that plated Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning. The veteran outfielder hadn't left the yard since Aug. 9, a span of 11 games. Ozuna has now hit safely in six of the last seven contests, and he's carrying an impressive .375 on-base percentage across the 72 plate appearances he's logged since returning from a stay on the injured list prompted by multiple finger fractures.