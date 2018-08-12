Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Laces second three-bagger of season
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.
Ozuna's second-inning three-bagger was his second of the season, and he's now hit safely in five of the last six games. The outfielder seems to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate after generating a lackluster .210 average in July, as Saturday's production pushed his August average to .317 (13-for-41) over his first 10 games of the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in homecoming•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Experiencing trouble with shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Starting in left field Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Expects to play Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Exits with toe injury•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...