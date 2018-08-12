Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Laces second three-bagger of season

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

Ozuna's second-inning three-bagger was his second of the season, and he's now hit safely in five of the last six games. The outfielder seems to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate after generating a lackluster .210 average in July, as Saturday's production pushed his August average to .317 (13-for-41) over his first 10 games of the month.