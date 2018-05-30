Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Late scratch Wednesday

Ozuna was removed from the starting lineup prior to Wednesday's tilt against the Brewers due to a jammed finger, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The injury appeared to occur during Tuesday's game on a play at second base. He was slated to start in left field and bat fourth Wednesday, but Tyler O'Neill has since replaced the 27-year-old in the lineup. Ozuna will be available off the bench if needed, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.