Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 11th homer
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
Ozuna's ninth-inning homer may have come in "garbage time" for the Cardinals, but it served as yet more tangible evidence of the fitness of the outfielder's previously ailing shoulder. The veteran snapped a modest seven-game long-ball drought with his blast, and his second multi-hit effort of the month elevated him out of a 1-for-11 stretch that had encompassed his previous three games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues collecting RBI•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with 10th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Clubs third homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Highly active hitless performance•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smashes eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...