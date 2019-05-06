Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 11th homer

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Ozuna's ninth-inning homer may have come in "garbage time" for the Cardinals, but it served as yet more tangible evidence of the fitness of the outfielder's previously ailing shoulder. The veteran snapped a modest seven-game long-ball drought with his blast, and his second multi-hit effort of the month elevated him out of a 1-for-11 stretch that had encompassed his previous three games.