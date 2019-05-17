Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches homer in defeat

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Braves on Thursday.

Ozuna joined Matt Carpenter in leaving the yard for the Cardinals during the eighth inning of the blowout defeat, with the round tripper serving as his second of the three-game set against the Braves. The veteran slugger is enduring a rough month at the plate overall, as he's hitting just .183 (11-for-60) over 15 May contests. However, there are plenty of signs that Ozuna's troublesome shoulder is almost back to full health, with Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reporting that he headed into the series against Atlanta with a barrel percentage (17.9), average exit velocity (92.6 mph), hard-contact rate (51.4 percent) and xSLG figure (.594) that all ranked in the top seven percent of the majors.