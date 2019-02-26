Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: May not play field until mid-March
Interim manager Mike Shildt suggested Monday that Ozuna may not play the outfield in Grapefruit League games until around mid-March, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Shildt didn't provide a definitive date for Ozuna to log his first outfield action of the spring, but he noted the slugger was on a "similar-ish" timetable to Yadier Molina (knee), who is penciled in to make his first start at catcher March 14. The Cardinals are simply exercising precaution with Ozuna as he works to regain strength in his surgically repaired shoulder, so he should be ready to play the field on an everyday basis once Opening Day arrives. In the meantime, Ozuna has already served as a DH on two occasions during the Grapefruit League slate, putting him on track to get in a full share of at-bats prior to the regular season.
