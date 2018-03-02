Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Memorable first Cardinals homer
Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins on Thursday.
Ozuna got a hold of a 2-0 fastball from Twins starter Adalberto Mejia in the second inning, getting it inside the left-field foul pole and placing it somewhere beyond his old Marlins spring training clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium, as per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. The slugger had only one hit in his first seven spring at-bats coming into Thursday, but his mammoth connection was a tangible reminder of what the Cardinals hope he'll bring to the table on a consistent basis in the coming season. Ozuna's breakout 2017 in Miami included a .312/.376/.548 line with 37 home runs and 124 RBI, with all of those numbers representing career bests.
