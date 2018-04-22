Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Sunday
Ozuna is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Ozuna -- who has just one hit in his last 18 at-bats -- will be given Sunday off for the second straight week. The sample size is still relatively small, but the former Marlin is off to a brutal start at the plate this season. His walk rate is down, his strikeout rate is up and he's hitting for considerably less power than he did in previous seasons. He'll hopefully begin heating up with the weather moving forward, but the early results are disappointing. Tyler O'Neill draws the start in left field Sunday.
