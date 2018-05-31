Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Thursday
Ozuna (finger) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Ozuna was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup after jamming his finger on a play at second base on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned fellow outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the minors in a flurry of moves Thursday, which seems to indicate Ozuna's finger issue is fairly minor.
