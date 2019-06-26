Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times in loss
Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
Ozuna was once again a bright spot for the Cardinals in yet another lackluster offensive night from a team perspective. The veteran outfielder has bounced back nicely after struggling to a .226 average in May, as he's now hitting .305 during June following his eighth multi-hit effort of the month. Moreover, with another 12 RBI in since the calendar flipped, Ozuna has extended his very comfortable team lead in that category to 62, a figure which also ties him for third in all of baseball.
