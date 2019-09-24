Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times in win

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ozuna didn't partake in the Cardinals' four-homer barrage, but he made more than his fair share of contributions. Ozuna had gone just 1-for-23 over the six games prior to Monday and is still hitting a miserable .148 (12-for-81) in September even when factoring in Monday's breakout. However, with eight of his 12 hits during the month going for extra bases (three doubles, five home runs), Ozuna has managed to compile a solid 11 RBI.