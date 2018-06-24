Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base three times in win

Ozuna went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Brewers on Saturday.

Ozuna and Yadier Molina essentially served as the Cardinals offense on a day when only one other Cardinal, Yairo Munoz, managed so much as a single. The productive afternoon was simply an extension of what has been a stellar month of June for Ozuna, one that's seen him slash .329/.376/.620 with 26 hits overall, including seven home runs.