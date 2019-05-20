Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base thrice in defeat

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Ozuna generated his first multi-hit effort since May 10 in the tough loss, which also included his seventh extra-base hit of the month. Ozuna has continued to be a solid RBI producer during May, but he's having a tough month at the plate overall. Sunday's solid production only brought his average to .194 since the calendar flipped, and he's already just three strikeouts short of the 20 he totaled in all of April.