Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base thrice in defeat
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
Ozuna generated his first multi-hit effort since May 10 in the tough loss, which also included his seventh extra-base hit of the month. Ozuna has continued to be a solid RBI producer during May, but he's having a tough month at the plate overall. Sunday's solid production only brought his average to .194 since the calendar flipped, and he's already just three strikeouts short of the 20 he totaled in all of April.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches homer in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Opens scoring with three-run blast•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates four in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Launches 11th homer•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Continues collecting RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal