Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Pair of hits in return to lineup

Ozuna went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Pirates on Friday after missing Thursday's game with a finger injury.

Ozuna was back in the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with his finger issue. The outfielder was coming on at the plate as May came to a close, going an impressive 11-for-25 over the last seven games in which he registered at least one official at-bat. The fact he was able to kick off June with yet another multi-hit effort lends credence to the notion that he's returning to the level of play that he demonstrated in Miami, even as his power stroke remains mostly missing in action (three home runs over 215 plate appearances).