Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates a pair in defeat
Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a double in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday.
Ozuna's torrid April continues, as he's now hit safely in all eight games of the month, with four of those outings of the multi-hit variety. Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of his hits have been singles, with only a pair of doubles and a home run defying that description. Nevertheless, given Ozuna's past body of work and the fact he's clearly seeing the ball well in the early going, the more impactful hits certainly figure to surface sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks first long ball in new uniform•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Breaks out of early slump•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Torrid pace heading into regular season•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Prospers against former squad•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scuffling in spring•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...