Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a double in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Ozuna's torrid April continues, as he's now hit safely in all eight games of the month, with four of those outings of the multi-hit variety. Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of his hits have been singles, with only a pair of doubles and a home run defying that description. Nevertheless, given Ozuna's past body of work and the fact he's clearly seeing the ball well in the early going, the more impactful hits certainly figure to surface sooner rather than later.