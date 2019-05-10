Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates four in blowout win
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run double, an RBI fielder's choice, two walks and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.
On a night of prolific offensive efforts, Ozuna's four RBI paced the Cardinals. The slugging outfielder's .244 average has plenty of room for improvement, but he's been a run-producing machine all season. After racking up an impressive 28 RBI in April, Ozuna now has six thus far in May after snapping out of a brief 0-for-11 slump with Thursday's effort.
