Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Power stroke finally arrives

Ozuna, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Reds, has already doubled his season homer total in the first eight games of June.

Ozuna actually began heating up May 21 with a 2-for-3 effort against the Royals, a game he'd limped into with a .234 average. That figure has bumped up an impressive 47 points since that contest, but his power numbers have finally started taking off in the early going this month. Ozuna had actually been making hard contact at a career-best rate for most of the season, but he'd also been hitting the ball on the ground at a slightly higher clip than prior years as well. The latter trend has been reduced during his early-June tear, and by partly by boosting his already-impressive hard contact rate even further to 60.7 percent, he's already knocked three out of the yard over his first 33 plate appearances of the month heading into Sunday.