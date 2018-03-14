Ozuna, who came into Tuesday's 11-4 Grapefruit League in over the Marlins with just four hits in 28 at-bats, went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs against his former team.

The slugging outfielder was bound to break out of his funk sooner or later, and he picked on some of his former teammates while doing so Tuesday. Ozuna's first-inning two-bagger plated Dexter Fowler and opened the scoring on what would be a prolific afternoon for the Cardinals' offense, giving him his third RBI of spring in the process. While strikeouts have been a particular albatross on Ozuna's spring thus far, he encouragingly made contact in all four trips to the plate Tuesday, snapping a streak of nine consecutive games with at least one whiff.