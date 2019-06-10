Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Raps out three hits in loss

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

It was another moribund night of offense for the Cardinals, but Ozuna's play was a bright spot. The veteran slugger has opened June on a tear a the plate, generating a trio of multi-hit efforts and quickly boosting his average 16 points to .259 with a 10-for-26 showing over the first seven games of the month.