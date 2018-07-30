Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Records 12th homer
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Cubs.
Ozuna took Kyle Hendricks deep in the first inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He has now homered in consecutive games, only the second time he's achieved that this season. Even with the recent boost in power, Ozuna is slugging a disappointing .390 through 395 at-bats this season, and his .260 mark across the last 30 days is hardly a reason for optimism.
