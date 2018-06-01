Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Returns to Friday's lineup
Ozuna (finger) is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Friday against the Pirates, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
He had appeared off the bench in each of the last two games, so it's not surprising that he was back on the lineup card for Game 2 of the series against Pittsburgh. Ozuna has heated up a little at the plate, going 11-for-25 (.440) with zero home runs and a 2:4 K:BB in his last nine games.
