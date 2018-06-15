Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Riding seven-game hitting streak
Ozuna, who was responsible for both of the Cardinals' runs in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday with his fifth home run of June, now has a seven-game hitting streak and is hitting .400 for the month.
Ozuna seems seriously intent on making up for lost time, as he'd started to hear rumblings about his lack of power numbers as May came to a close and only had three homers on his ledger. The slugging outfielder has hit safely in 11 of his 12 games this month, racking up six multi-hit efforts in the process. One of the keys has been Ozuna's ability to consistently put the ball in the air with plenty of velocity and distance which has been evidenced by his 26.3 percent HR/FB rate and 54.8 percent hard contact rate over his last 49 plate appearances.
