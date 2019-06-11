Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Scores twice in victory

Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Ozuna's batting average has jumped from .246 to .264 since the beginning of June with four multi-hit contests already this month. The 28-year-old outfielder has 30 extra-base hits with 54 RBI and 46 runs in 2019.