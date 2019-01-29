Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Set to resume throwing in February

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Ozuna (shoulder) will begin his throwing program in early February, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Ozuna was dogged by shoulder injuries throughout the 2018 campaign, though he still appeared in 148 games and hit a fine .280/.325/.433 with 23 homers. He opted for surgery at the end of October, and the Cardinals are apparently encouraged by the outfielder's progress thus far. Ozuna recently began taking batting practice and playing catch in the Dominican Republic, and Mozeliak noted that he's "looking strong." Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old is on track to be 100 percent healthy heading into spring training.