Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Singles in first rehab game

Ozuna (finger) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Triple-A Memphis' win over Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Ozuna started in left field and played five innings before being replaced by pinch-runner Randy Arozarena in the home half of the frame. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that Ozuna is slated to play another five innings in the field Wednesday and remains hopeful of being activated as early as this weekend's series against the Athletics.