Ozuna is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Tyler O'Neill will get the start in left field and bat cleanup against right-hander Aaron Nola. Ozuna is now 0-for-his-last-22 after an 0-for-4 showing in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia. He's walking less but his strikeout rate is right in line with his career mark and he's making hard contact at the highest rate of his career, so it seems like only a matter of time before the 27-year-old gets it going.