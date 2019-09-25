Play

Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sitting for series finale

Ozuna is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.

Ozuna is one of multiple starters sitting for the Cardinals on Wednesday. The outfielder played all 19 innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss, going 0-for-6 with a pair of walks. Tyler O'Neill is starting in left field and hitting fifth in his stead.

