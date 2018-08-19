Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 15th homer

Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Saturday.

A day after plating a pair of runs with a timely single, Ozuna was back at it again Saturday. His homer was his second of August, with both having come in the last four games. The veteran outfielder has now pushed his monthly average up to .304 with Saturday's production, which also afforded him his seventh RBI over his last eight contests.