Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 20th homer

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Ozuna left the yard for the second time in as many games with a 402-foot shot to left in the sixth that doubled up a 2-0 lead for the Cardinals at the time. The slugging outfielder is enjoying his best month of the season thus far in June, as Saturday's production brought his average to .307 since the calendar flipped. Additionally, Ozuna has now reached the 20-homer threshold in four consecutive seasons, and he's just three round trippers away from matching the 23 he hit in 2018 over 317 additional plate appearances.