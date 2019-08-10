Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 22nd homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

The 28-year-old slugger has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving Ozuna 22 homers on the year -- just one short of last year's total in 64 fewer contests. His .840 OPS is also the second-best mark of his career, behind only his massive 2017 campaign when he posted a .924 OPS with 37 home runs.

