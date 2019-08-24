Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs 24th homer
Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, another run scored and a walk in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.
Ozuna got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run homer off Peter Lambert in the first inning. He also hit an RBI double to deep left center in the sixth, then scored again on a single by Paul DeJong. The 28-year-old outfielder has been enjoying a successful campaign, slashing .265/.343/.520 with 24 home runs, 19 doubles and a team-leading 72 RBI.
