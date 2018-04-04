Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

He slugged a mammoth 479-foot shot to left off Chase Anderson in the third with Tommy Pham aboard, making his first regular-season round tripper in a Cardinals uniform a memorable one. Ozuna has shrugged off an 0-for-8 start over his first two games to go 5-for-14 with a double, Tuesday's homer, four RBI and two runs over the subsequent three contests. As those numbers imply, the 27-year-old slugger has been hacking away, with the fact he's yet to draw a free pass after posting a career-high 9.4 percent walk rate last season a testament to his aggressiveness at the plate.