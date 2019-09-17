Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sole run producer in win

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run, ground-rule double and a two-run home run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Ozuna was responsible for all of the Cardinals' runs in the critical win, with his seventh-inning two-bagger snapping a 2-2 tie. The slugging outfielder has left the yard twice in the last five games, but Monday's multi-hit effort was only his second of September.