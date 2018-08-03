Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Starting in left field Friday
Ozuna (toe) is batting fourth and starting in left field against the Pirates on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Ozuna exited Thursday's contest after experiencing discomfort in one of his left toes, although it never appeared to be a serious injury. The 27-year-old is slashing .324/.342/.595 with three home runs over his last nine games as the Cardinals begin a three-game series at Pittsburgh.
