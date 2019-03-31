Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot in loss

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Ozuna has followed up his late-spring improvement at the plate with a three-game hitting streak to open 2019. The veteran outfielder is reportedly feeling better than he has in years as a result of offseason shoulder surgery, so a return to the type of power numbers he generated in his final Marlins campaign two seasons ago (career-high 30 doubles and 37 home runs) may be in the works this season.