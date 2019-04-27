Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with 10th homer
Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in an 6-3 win over the Reds on Saturday.
Ozuna hit a third-inning shot off Tyler Mahle to lift the Cardinals to a 3-2 lead, and added a two-run double in the fifth. The 28-year-old raised his batting average to .270 with 10 home runs and is third in the National League with 26 RBI.
