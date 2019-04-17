Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with seventh homer
Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 8-4 loss Tuesday against the Brewers.
With St. Louis down 8-0, Ozuna got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Brandon Woodruff. The 28-year-old has seven homers since Apr. 6 home runs and has raised his batting average to .293 for the season.
