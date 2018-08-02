Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Stays hot with three hits

Ozuna went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Ozuna's .708 OPS is a far cry from last season's .924 mark, but he seems to be turning a corner of late. The 27-year-old has been red-hot over the last six games, going 10-for-25 (.400) with three home runs and eight RBI over that span. On the year he's now slashing .270/.313/.395 with 13 homers and 59 RBI.